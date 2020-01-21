CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAMP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. First Analysis cut CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

CAMP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 463,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,249. The firm has a market cap of $341.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.90. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CalAmp by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in CalAmp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.