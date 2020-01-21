Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $133,113,000. Natixis increased its position in Zoetis by 147.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,116 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.93. 4,693,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,171. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

