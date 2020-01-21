Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 2,073 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,131,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. 3,477,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

