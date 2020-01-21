Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 4,141 Shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Friedman Industries worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRD. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 10,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,699. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

