Callahan Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stein Mart were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stein Mart during the second quarter worth $70,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stein Mart in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stein Mart by 44.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stein Mart stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Stein Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $276.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Stein Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

