Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.78.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.03. 621,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,020. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average of $194.85.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

