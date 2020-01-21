Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $183.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,749. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.53.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.16.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

