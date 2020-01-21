Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.57. 1,754,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,399. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.