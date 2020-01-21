Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned about 1.41% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $40.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

