Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 492.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,174.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 235,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. 799,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,819. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

