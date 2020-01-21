Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,470 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 1,223,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,797. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

