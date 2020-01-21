Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,470 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 1,223,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,797. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit