Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 20,911 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.82. The stock had a trading volume of 645,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,633. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $157.01 and a one year high of $275.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day moving average is $227.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit