Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 20,911 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.82. The stock had a trading volume of 645,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,633. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $157.01 and a one year high of $275.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day moving average is $227.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

