Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $29,000 Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,533 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.98% of PTC Therapeutics worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,710. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

