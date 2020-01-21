Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $39,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.91. 4,849,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

