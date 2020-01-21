Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $53,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,744 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of Autodesk worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.84. 1,455,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

