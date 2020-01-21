Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,092 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,551,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,078. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

