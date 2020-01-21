Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 68,970 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,970 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. 369,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,015. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

