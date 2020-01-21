Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE COF traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. 3,075,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

