Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,634,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.72.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.