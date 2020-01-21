Cardinal Capital Management Sells 2,052 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,943,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,049,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,991. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,291 shares of company stock worth $34,902,106. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

