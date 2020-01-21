Cardinal Capital Management Sells 242 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,785,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Raymond James by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 85,481 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in Raymond James by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 45,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 36.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 170,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,614. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $541,017.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $164,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

