Cardinal Capital Management Sells 842 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $105.62. 37,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $66.96 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.