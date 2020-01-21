CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 5.3%

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $22.35, approximately 832,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 749,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. CareDx’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CareDx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

