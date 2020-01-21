CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $49.89 Average PT from Brokerages

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,301,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,705,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Insiders have sold 1,152,903 shares of company stock valued at $43,254,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $90,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

