CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.47

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.47 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 120091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CABGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

