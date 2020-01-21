carVertical Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $41,355.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

