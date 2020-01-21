Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.91

Shares of Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and traded as low as $71.00. Castleton Technology shares last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 25,597 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Castleton Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Castleton Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $59.24 million and a P/E ratio of 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.97.

In other Castleton Technology news, insider Dean Dickinson bought 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £23,630 ($31,083.93).

Castleton Technology Company Profile (LON:CTP)

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Castleton Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castleton Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.