Catex Token Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Catex Token has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $289,102.00 and $737.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.67 or 0.05527987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026874 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

