Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.56. Celestica shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 208,456 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Celestica from C$8.80 to C$12.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

