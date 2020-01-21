Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives $30.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 508.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,780. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

