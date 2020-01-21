CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,095,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

