CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,048,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,979. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $169.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.