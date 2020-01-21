CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $38,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Frazier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $307,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $766,661. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $888.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

