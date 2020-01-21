CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $31.87 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $27.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,892.00. 2,987,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The company has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,824.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,817.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

