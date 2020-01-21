CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.46 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. 1,521,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,503. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.