CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 404,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

FANG traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.32. 1,640,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,500. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.22.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.