CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. 6,936,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.