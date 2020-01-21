CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 297 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,177 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 945,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,625,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.68. 282,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,867. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

