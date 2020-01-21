Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

FAX stock remained flat at $$4.35 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 421,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,115. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

