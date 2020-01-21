Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,792 NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.89. 2,871,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,335. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $171.74 and a 12-month high of $257.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.56 and a 200 day moving average of $227.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.