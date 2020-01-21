Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 1.9% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. 774,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,936. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.