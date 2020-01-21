Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,459. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

