Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jan 21st, 2020

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $4,785,351. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.15. 2,682,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,114. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $147.44 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

