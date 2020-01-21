Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,349,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 295,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,616,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after buying an additional 942,638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,583,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after buying an additional 513,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after buying an additional 1,810,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 16,344,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,293,984. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

