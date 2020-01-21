Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CDTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. 619,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

