Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

