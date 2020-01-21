City of London Group (LON:CIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.57

City of London Group Plc (LON:CIN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.57 and traded as low as $131.00. City of London Group shares last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 413 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.57.

City of London Group (LON:CIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (8.42) (($0.11)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City of London Group Plc will post 98.0000015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

