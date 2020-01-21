Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Up 6.3%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $3.02, approximately 175,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,689,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

