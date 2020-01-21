CloakCoin Market Capitalization Hits $12.27 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $67,519.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00026007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Mercatox and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004017 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000732 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,392,679 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance, Mercatox, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bitbns, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

