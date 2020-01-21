Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Clorox by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.10. 1,050,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Cfra cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

